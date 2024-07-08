Former Everton defender John Heitinga has admitted he is holding talks with Liverpool about joining Arne Slot’s backroom team

Slot is settling into life as Liverpool’s new manager and the Dutchman has a number of familiar faces to him on his backroom team.

He could be set to add a countryman with Premier League experience though as Heitinga is under consideration at Anfield.

The ex-Everton man, who recently worked as part of David Moyes’ backroom staff, admits that talks are taking place.

Heitinga is unwilling to say more than that however.

“All I can say right now is that I have been approached and my agent Rob Jansen and I are in talks”, he told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

The former Everton man has knowledge of the ins and outs of the Premier League which he could bring to Slot’s staff, however his prior link with the Toffees could see eyebrows raised in some quarters if he is appointed.

Slot is set to put Liverpool’s squad through their paces over the course of pre-season, with the ex-Feyenoord manager having to prove he is the right choice to succeed Jurgen Klopp.