Charlie Cresswell’s exit from Leeds United is expected to be confirmed later today, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

The 21-year-old defender, a product of Leeds’ youth set-up, has been in talks with French side Toulouse about a move to Ligue 1.

Toulouse have agreed to pay around £3.8m to take Cresswell to France and, after initially being unconvinced about the move, the defender is going.

Cresswell’s move to Toulouse is expected to be confirmed later today and will bring more cash into Leeds’ coffers.

The centre-back fell out of favour with Leeds boss Daniel Farke and was barely used last season, despite having picked up significant Championship experience during a loan spell at Millwall.

He will now head to France to continue his career and it is unclear if Leeds have put any sell-on clause into the agreement.

Cresswell will depart Elland Road having made just 14 senior team appearances for Leeds.

The defender’s contract at the Yorkshire giants still has another three years to run, but rather than look at a new loan, Leeds are cashing in.