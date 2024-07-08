Diego Llorente has arrived in Seville ahead of sealing his move from Leeds United to Real Betis on a permanent transfer this summer.

Llorente spent the last 18 months on loan at Roma but the Serie A giants wanted to sign him on another loan while Leeds and the player were keener on a permanent solution.

Real Betis stepped up to try and sign the defender from Leeds on a permanent deal but their first bid was rejected last week.

Following days of negotiations between the two clubs, Leeds finally accepted an offer from the Spanish club.

According to Spanish broadcaster El Chiringuito TV, the defender is already in Seville to complete the move to Betis.

With a deal in place with Leeds, Betis are now pushing forward with finalising the formalities of the negotiations between the two clubs.

Llorente will soon undergo a medical with Betis before signing a multi-year contract with the Seville-based club.

His initial preference was to stay at Roma but he agreed to the switch to Betis this summer.