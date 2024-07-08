Leicester City are ready to offer Juventus a fee of €25m for winger Matias Soule, but the sum the Italians value him at is higher.

Soule has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several months on the back of his performances while on loan at Frosinone.

Juventus, looking to raise cash to help fund other signings, are prepared to do business, but only at the right price.

Leicester are now starting to move into position to sign Soule and, according to Sky Italia, they are prepared to put in a €25m bid.

No real negotiations have started yet however as Juventus value him at a higher figure.

Unless Leicester signal they are prepared to approach Juventus’ valuation, then the Bianconeri may be unlikely to play ball.

Soule also has interest from a number of other sides and Juventus may be hopeful another club can offer more money.

The winger scored eleven times in Serie A for Frosinone during his loan spell last season.