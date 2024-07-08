Liverpool have considered adding former Everton star John Heitinga to Arne Slot’s coaching staff at Anfield, according to the Daily Mail.

Slot has brought coaches with him to Liverpool as the club look to fill the gaps left when Jurgen Klopp and his allies departed Merseyside.

Liverpool have not yet finished building the support structure for the Dutchman though and are looking at options.

One of those options is former Everton defender Heitinga, with Liverpool considering adding him to Slot’s staff.

Talks to bring in the 40-year-old are not advanced yet though and Liverpool are still looking at other coaches too.

Heitinga knows Merseyside well having turned out as a player for Everton between 2009 and 2014.

The Dutchman most recently had a spell on David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham United.

He left the London Stadium when Moyes’ time as West Ham manager came to an end and is now without a post.

Liverpool are also tipped to appoint former Manchester City coach Aaron Briggs as an elite development coach.