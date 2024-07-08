Liverpool have turned down offers for defender Sepp van den Berg from both Mainz and Wolfsburg, according to the Athletic.

Van den Berg spent last term on loan at Mainz and his priority this summer has been to secure a permanent move away from Liverpool after growing tired of loan spells.

Liverpool want around £20m to let the defender go and so far no club have shown a willingness to pay that sum.

Now it has emerged that Mainz and Wolfsburg have both tried to bring Van den Berg back to the Bundesliga by putting in offers.

Both proposals have been rejected by Liverpool though; it is unclear how high they were.

New Reds boss Arne Slot has been impressed with what he has seen so far from Van den Berg at Liverpool and is poised to give him a chance to show what he can do in pre-season.

Liverpool saw centre-back Joel Matip go this summer, while Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate will report late for pre-season due to their involvement at Euro 2024.

Whether Van den Berg would be happy staying at Liverpool to provide defensive cover remains to be seen.