Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg wants to move to PSV Eindhoven this summer.

The Dutchman spent last term on loan in the Bundesliga at Mainz and the German side had a right of first refusal with Liverpool for a fee of around €5m.

However, the agreement does not appear to have been watertight, with Liverpool demanding in the region of €20m for the defender now.

Van den Berg is clear that he wants to leave Liverpool on a permanent basis after several loan spells away from Anfield.

PSV Eindhoven are keen to snap him up and, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, Van den Berg wants the move.

He is keen to join the Eredivisie side, but the price tag is one which the player, his agent and PSV Eindhoven are working to reduce.

Van den Berg made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga for Mainz over the course of last season, being booked nine times.

At just 22 years old, Liverpool believe he has significant potential, which is reflected in their asking price.

No club though have yet been ready to pay such a sum for the centre-back and Liverpool may be forced to reduce it.