Liverpool are set to break their academy wage structure to poach England Under-16 winger Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been working on a swoop to sign the 15-year-old winger from the Chelsea academy this summer.

Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him for a while and are convinced about the talent the teenager possesses.

It has been claimed that the Merseyside giants are closing in on a deal to snare the winger away from the Chelsea academy this summer.

Liverpool are also set to break their historical wage structure at the academy level to sign Ngumoha in the ongoing window.

The Reds have been careful about the wages they offer to young players in the academy and were strict about the structure in place.

However, they are set to smash that wage structure to make sure Ngumoha ends up in the Liverpool academy.

A deal is set to be completed soon for the 15-year-old to join the Reds academy this summer.