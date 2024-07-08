Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has spoken to Joshua Zirkzee about joining the Red Devils, with the Premier League side’s efforts to sell a move set to bear fruit, according to the Daily Mail.

Zirkzee was a top target for AC Milan this summer, but the Rossoneri have bowed out of the race after accepting he will be joining Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been hard at work selling the move to Zirkzee, who did favour AC Milan earlier this summer, and are expected to soon trigger his £34m release clause at Bologna.

Red Devils legend Van Nistelrooy is to join Ten Hag’s coaching staff and has emerged he has been involved in the deal for Zirkzee.

Van Nistelrooy has spoken to Zirkzee about moving to Manchester United.

The former Dutch striker knows all about the demands of Premier League football and playing for Manchester United.

Zirkzee impressed as part of a Bologna side that finished in a Champions League spot in Serie A last term.

It is already being picked apart though, with coach Thiago Motta joining Juventus, while Riccardo Calafiori is tipped to sign for Arsenal.

Now Zirkzee is heading for the exit door.