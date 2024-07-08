Manchester United are pushing to negotiate down Paris Saint-Germain’s asking price for Manuel Ugarte as they seek to sign him.

The Premier League giants are closing in on a deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer.

Manchester United are also the favourites to get their hands on Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, who would prefer to move to Old Trafford.

They have also been discussing a move for PSG midfielder Ugarte and are now set to step up on their efforts to sign him.

According to German outlet fussball.news, Manchester United are now pushing to find a way to bring PSG’s asking price down.

The French champions are open to selling the Uruguayan midfielder but want somewhere around €60m from his departure.

Manchester United rate him at somewhere around €42m and are trying to push PSG to compromise on the fee.

Ugarte is said to be keen on a move to Manchester United and is waiting for the two clubs to finalise the negotiations.