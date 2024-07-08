Manchester United have set a deadline for the potential transfer of Mason Greenwood away from the club this summer.

The Premier League giants want to sell and have received several enquiries for Greenwood in the ongoing transfer window.

Lazio have been pushing to sign him but Manchester United are yet to warm up to their proposal of €20m plus a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

Marseille have also been in talks with the forward’s representatives and Spanish giants Valencia are also exploring a deal to sign him.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (LazioNews24), Manchester United are in a hurry to sort out Greenwood’s future and have set a deadline for his transfer.

The Premier League giants are pushing to complete the sale of the forward before the end of this week.

Greenwood is scheduled to report for pre-season training today but will be training away from the rest of the first-team squad.

For the moment, he is not part of Manchester United’s plans and they want to secure his sale in the coming days.

Manchester United want north of €30m before agreeing to let the forward go this summer.