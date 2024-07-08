Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is attracting attention from Italian giants Roma, with the Clarets prepared to negotiate on his exit price.

Weghorst was on loan in the Bundesliga at Hoffenheim last season and is due back at Burnley this summer after the spell ended.

With Burnley having dropped down to the Championship and Weghorst entering the final year of his contract, an exit is expected, with his agent having admitted he cannot believe the Clarets would not do business.

Clubs are now considering Weghorst as an option and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via LaRoma24), Roma are keen.

The Giallorossi are claimed to trail behind Ajax in the race for Weghorst, but they could make a move for him.

Burnley are suggested to be looking for €10m to let the Dutch striker go, however they will negotiate on the price.

Weghorst is currently in action at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands side.

The striker has appeared in all the Netherlands’ games so far and scored in their group opener against Poland.