Sheffield Wednesday are set to put former Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill through a medical in the coming days ahead of signing him on a free transfer, according to the Star.

McNeill left Manchester United at the end of last month when his contract with the club expired.

The 20-year-old was a prolific goalscorer at academy level but only made one senior appearance for the Red Devils.

He is still rated highly and Sheffield Wednesday have moved swiftly to sign him amidst competition from several clubs.

It has been claimed that the forward has given his consent to a move to Hillsborough in the ongoing transfer window.

McNeill is set to undergo a medical with the Owls in the coming days ahead of sealing a move to the club.

Danny Rohl has been keen to add more goals to his squad after fashioning a minor miracle in keeping the club in the Championship last season.

Wednesday are hopeful that McNeill will translate the promise he showed in youth football to the first-team at Hillsborough going forward.