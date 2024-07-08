Rakow sporting director Samuel Cardenas believes his side have landed someone with almost the ‘complete profile’ of a good goalkeeper in the shape of Kristoffer Klaesson, who has joined from Leeds United.

Norwegian shot-stopper Klaesson was the third choice goalkeeper at Elland Road, behind Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow.

He made two appearances in the Championship for Leeds last season, along with playing in the FA Cup.

Now Klaesson has departed Leeds on a permanent basis for Polish side Rakow and they are delighted to have him.

Cardenas feels that Rakow have a goalkeeper who has almost the ‘complete profile’ and is sure that Klaesson has the potential to get even better.

“We have signed a player who has shown his skills and potential in the past. Kristoffer has almost the complete profile of a good goalkeeper, with skills in both classic behaviour in front of goal, as well as playing with his feet and positioning in the goal area”, he told Rakow’s official site.

“We believe that together with the coaching staff, we will help him reach an even higher level.

“We can’t wait to see him perform for Rakow”, Cardenas added.

Klaesson has joined a side that finished seventh in the Polish top flight last season and will be aiming to quickly establish himself as the club’s number 1 between the sticks.

It is unclear if Leeds included a sell-on clause in the deal to sell Klaesson to Rakow.