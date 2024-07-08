Charlie Cresswell has explained swapping Leeds United for Toulouse and admits the French side made him feel wanted.

Leeds sanctioned an exit for Cresswell to join Toulouse for a fee of around £3.8m and he completed the switch on Monday.

It brings to an end a lengthy association with Leeds for the centre-back, who came through the youth set-up at the Elland Road club.

International Espoirs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Champion d’Europe U21 en 2023 🏆

Arrive en provenance de @LUFC 🛫

Première recrue du #Mercato ✍️ Le défenseur central Charlie Cresswell, âgé de 21 ans, portera le numéro 4️⃣. ➕⤵️https://t.co/w4gPdpu4Qo pic.twitter.com/bGqUQfgdkg — Toulouse FC (@ToulouseFC) July 8, 2024

Cresswell though did not find favour with current Whites boss Daniel Farke and explained the important thing about joining Toulouse was that he ‘felt wanted’ by the club.

“I felt wanted by the club, who pushed hard internally to sign me”, he told Toulouse’s official site.

“They made me understand that I could become an important part of the project.

“A project that promises to be very ambitious, that’s what I liked about it too!”

The defender admits that he has deep feelings for Leeds, but stressed that after being consistently overlooked last season it was time for him to go.

“This club means a lot. It’s a family affair with Leeds, my father played there at the time. I made my debut there, I climbed all the ranks and I have all my friends”, he said.

“But it was time for me to leave, especially after this last season where I would have liked to have had more playing time.

“I’m concentrating on Toulouse now.”

Cresswell will be looking to make sure he is playing week in, week out in the French top flight with Toulouse.