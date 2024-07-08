Tottenham Hotspur will allow Bryan Gil to depart the club this summer if an acceptable offer is made, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to move on a host of fringe players in his squad and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal, Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon could all go.

Spanish winger Gil is another who Tottenham are prepared to sanction an exit for.

Following loan spells away from Tottenham and back in his native Spain, Spurs kept hold of Gil last term for Postecoglou’s first season as boss.

The winger failed to win over Postecoglou and got only limited opportunities.

Spurs are now ready to move Gil on again, with the Spaniard not part of Postecoglou’s plans for the new season.

Gil has another two years to run on his Tottenham deal and it is unclear if the club are prepared to consider another loan exit.

He clocked just around 200 minutes of football in the Premier League last season.

Gil is likely to attract interest from La Liga.