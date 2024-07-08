Wolves and Arsenal are a long way apart on their respective valuations of goalkeeper Dan Bentley, but could meet in the middle, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Arsenal are keen to add another experienced goalkeeper to the ranks at the Emirates Stadium and have zeroed in on Bentley.

Wolves though have not been in the market to let the shot-stopper go and have slapped a £1m price tag on his head.

Arsenal are a long way short of meeting that sum, which Wolves want to help fund a move to replace Bentley.

It is suggested that, with both clubs working on the deal, they could end up meeting in the middle to agree a fee.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has played over 400 games and Arsenal see him as an experienced backup option.

Wolves handed him five Premier League outings last season and he kept clean sheets in two of the games.

One of Bentley’s league outings last term did come against Arsenal, in a game which the Gunners won 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.