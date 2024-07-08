AC Milan senior adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic has insisted that the club have moved on from their failure to sign Joshua Zirkzee, who is expected to join Manchester United.

Their pursuit of the Dutchman stalled due to the €15m commission his agent demanded for the transfer from Bologna.

AC Milan had an agreement with the forward and there were suggestions that he would have preferred to join the Serie A giants over other options.

Manchester United are now in pole position to sign the attacker after agreeing personal terms and agent commission with his representatives ahead of a potential transfer.

The Premier League giants have also communicated to Bologna that they intend to trigger his €40m release clause.

Zirkzee was AC Milan’s top target but Ibrahimovic shrugged off the disappointment and insisted that they are working on bringing in a new target at the moment.

“Zirkzee is in the past”, the Swede said at a press conference.

“We have in mind who will be arriving and we will bet on him.”

Zirkzee is expected to complete his transfer to Old Trafford once the Netherlands’ European Championship campaign ends.