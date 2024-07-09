Aston Villa have the right to match any bid for Everton and Ipswich Town target Jaden Philogene until Wednesday but are keen to respect the player’s wishes, despite being ready to activate the clause, according to The Athletic.

Ipswich are set to beat Everton to the signature of the winger from Hull in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The newly promoted Premier League side have a deal in place worth £18m and they have also agreed on a five-year contract with Philogene.

Barring any late twists, the winger is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days but the deal is not closed yet.

Aston Villa inserted a right-to-match clause in the agreement to sell Philogene to Hull last year.

The Midlands club admire the winger and are prepared to activate the clause to take him back to Villa Park.

However, they are also prepared to respect the winger’s wishes and want him to make the final decision.

It has been claimed that Philogene is keen on a move to Ipswich this summer and working under Kieran McKenna.

Aston Villa have until Wednesday to use the clause.