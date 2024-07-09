Atletico Madrid are ‘the most interested club’ in the mix for West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Conor Gallagher this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gallagher is in the final year of his contract and there are no signs that a new deal with Chelsea is on the horizon.

Chelsea are open to offers for the midfielder, who was more or less a certainty in the starting eleven last season.

West Ham and Tottenham are amongst the Premier League clubs who are interested in signing the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Atletico Madrid are ‘the most interested club’ at present.

The Spanish giants are interested in taking the midfielder to the Wanda Metropolitano as part of their transfer plans.

The club are in contact with Chelsea to assess the possibility of getting a deal over the line for Gallagher this summer.

An agreement is still expected to be complicated given Chelsea want top money before agreeing to sell him in the coming weeks.

If Atletico Madrid to make progress then it remains to be seen if that forces West Ham and Tottenham to step up their own interest in Gallagher.