Bournemouth have agreed a transfer fee with Sheffield United for Daniel Jebbison and the player is undergoing a medical, according to Sky Sports News.

The 20-year-old forward came through Sheffield United’s academy set-up and netted 13 goals for the senior team in 35 appearances.

Sheffield United were in negotiations with Jebbison to extend his stay, but the player rejected the Blades’ contract proposal to leave as a free agent.

Jebbison has no shortage of admirers and has had options in the Bundesliga and Serie A this summer.

Bournemouth though are set to win the race for the young attacker and are putting him through his medical paces.

Despite Jebbison being a free agent, Sheffield United are due to receive training compensation, which would be decided through a tribunal.

However, Bournemouth have managed to agree a £1.5m transfer fee with Sheffield United to avoid the matter going to a tribunal.

The 20-year-old is said to have been excited by the project on offer at Bournemouth and the chance to develop under Andoni Iraola.