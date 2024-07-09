Juventus are hoping to secure a deal for the signature of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho before they go to their pre-season retreat later this month.

Sancho has emerged as the top target for Juventus who are working behind the scenes to get a deal over the line.

Manchester United want to move the winger on and Sancho would prefer to join the Serie A giants over other options.

Juventus have been in contact with Manchester United to try and work out a way to secure a deal for the Englishman’s signature.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants are hoping to finalise a deal to sign him before their pre-season retreat.

Juventus are set to go to their pre-season camp on 20th July and Thiago Motta wants Sancho in the camp for better preparations ahead of the new season.

However, for the deal to progress Manchester United would have to agree to loaning him out with an obligatory purchase clause linked to his performances.

For the moment, Manchester United want €40m from his sale but no club are prepared to pay such figures.