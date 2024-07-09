Ligue 1 side Nantes are discussing the structure of a deal with Huddersfield Town to sign their out-of-favour winger Sorba Thomas, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 25-year-old, who featured heavily for the Terriers last season, has been transfer listed this summer as Michael Duff’s side look to balance the books for the challenge in League One.

They are looking to earn a £1m transfer fee from the sale of Thomas in the coming days and there are no lack of suitors.

He has interest from England as well as from France, where Nantes are keen on him.

In fact, the Ligue 1 club are engaged in discussions with Huddersfield about the structure of a deal to take him to France.

Once that is sorted out the 25-year-old will be allowed to speak with the French outfit about personal terms.

Thomas played in 41 of Huddersfield’s 46 league games last season making 13 goal contributions, but those were not enough to save the club’s Championship status.

The Welshman has played eight international matches for his country since making his debut in 2021.