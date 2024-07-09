Marseille have been working tirelessly for the last 24 hours to perfect the offer for Manchester United in their pursuit of Mason Greenwood.

The French giants have identified the Manchester United attacker as their top target as they push to secure a deal for his signature.

Marseille have been in conversations with the forward’s entourage and Greenwood would prefer to join the French club over other options.

They have also been in talks with Manchester United in pursuit of working out an agreement over a fee for the transfer.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Marseille have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare an offer for Manchester United.

They are trying to perfect an offer that would convince Manchester United to sell Greenwood to them this summer.

Manchester United have been holding out for a fee north of €30m before agreeing to sell the attacker in the ongoing transfer window.

Lazio made an offer of €20m plus a 50 per cent sell-on earlier in the summer but it was swiftly knocked back.

Manchester United have told Greenwood they are looking to sell him.