Coventry City are working on the final negotiations with Swedish side Hammarby for goalkeeper Oliver Dovin, but are still some way away meeting his asking price.

Still just 21, Dovin has age on his side and has already established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Hammarby.

He is yet to miss a game in Sweden’s top-flight this season and his performances between the sticks have drawn the interest from England.

Coventry manager Mark Robins is keen on the player as he looks to add to his goalkeeping department following the departure of Simon Moore for Sunderland.

The Championship club have been engaged in discussions with Hammarby over Dovin recently.

Now according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, they are in the final stages of the negotiations.

There is still believed to be some distance between the two clubs over the total transfer fee but Coventry are hopeful that they will be able to sort that out.

Hammarby are looking for a fee of around £2.2m to let the goalkeeper go.

Dovin also has interest from other clubs, but Coventry are in box seat and working hard to seal a deal soon.