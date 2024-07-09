Euro 2024 star Baris Alper Yilmaz, who has been linked with Liverpool, is a ‘hot candidate for a summer transfer’.

The 24-year-old winger caught the eye this summer with his performances at Euro 2024 where he helped Turkey to shine and reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Yilmaz clocked the full 90 minutes in each and every Turkey game at Euro 2024 as he proved himself indispensable for coach Vincenzo Montella.

Liverpool are claimed to be keen on landing Yilmaz this summer and, according to Sky Deutschland, the Galatasaray star is a ‘hot candidate for a summer transfer’.

He has admirers in not just the Premier League, but also the Bundesliga and Serie A.

Galatasaray are expected to be tested with offers for Yilmaz in the ongoing transfer window.

The 24-year-old still has another three years to run on his Galatasaray deal and he made a whopping 55 appearances for them last season, proving his durability.

Now it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will decide to quickly act in the coming weeks to beat off stiff competition for Yilmaz to land him.