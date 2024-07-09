Everton are confident that Ipswich Town target Jaden Philogene wants to join them after they saw a bid accepted by Hull City, according to The Times.

Philogene’s future has been a topic of furious speculation due to interest from several clubs, including Catalan giants Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are no longer in the race to sign him as they were only looking for a loan while Hull are only interested in selling him.

Ipswich have been holding talks with the Tigers for Philogene, but Everton believe that they have the edge in the race to sign him.

The Toffees have had a bid accepted by Hull and the club are now looking to further advance on the deal.

The offer from Everton is in the region of £16m and Hull are now prepared to sell the winger at the price.

Ipswich are still pushing to sign him but Everton are optimistic that Philogene wants to move to Goodison Park.

The Merseyside outfit are positive about getting a deal over the line and signing Philogene this summer.