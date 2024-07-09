Turkish pundit Ali Ece is certain that Virgil van Dijk recommended Turkey’s Baris Alper Yilmaz to Liverpool after struggling against him at Euro 2024 this summer.

A winger by trade, Yilmaz started up front for Turkey in their defeat against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the European Championship over the weekend.

The Galatasaray star has been linked with a move away from the club and Liverpool are amongst the teams who are believed to be interested in the wide man in the ongoing transfer window.

Ece insisted that the Dutch defence, and especially Liverpool’s Van Dijk, struggled to contain Yilmaz despite the Netherlands’ win.

While he does not believe Van Dijk has the power to set transfer policy at Anfield, he does believe that the defender recommended the Turkey star to Liverpool after having a tough time against him in Germany.

Ece was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet GS Gazete: “Baris Alper made the Dutch defence and Van Dijk vomit blood throughout the match.

“Look, in some teams, the stars and the players we describe as great characters can have a say in the transfer process but cannot make decisions.

“I think Van Dijk has suggested Baris Alper to Liverpool because I have not seen another player that has pushed and worn him out this much for a long time.”

Alper, who scored seven times last season, has a contract until 2027 with Galatasaray.