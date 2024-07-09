Leny Yoro has not decided on whether to join Manchester United or Real Madrid when he leaves Lille this summer.

Yoro is rated one of the top young defensive talents with a high ceiling and is wanted at some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

His preference is believed to be to join Real Madrid and the European giants are banking on his will to land him from Lille for less than €40m.

However, Manchester United have moved in hard on trying to sign the 18-year-old defender and have had a bid worth €50m accepted by Lille.

Real Madrid believe that he will wait for them but according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the defender has not chosen between the two clubs yet.

The defender is assessing his options while Manchester United try hard to convince him to move to Old Trafford in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Yoro is considered a great market opportunity by Manchester United who are willing to pay the big bucks to land a generational talent of his quality.

Lille are also said to be putting pressure on the teenager to accept a move to Manchester United in the ongoing window.