Liverpool are yet to table an official offer for Manchester United and Real Madrid target Leny Yoro in the ongoing transfer window.

The 18-year-old centre-back is expected to leave Lille this summer and is clear about wanting to complete his dream move to Real Madrid.

The European champions are pushing to sign him but do not want to offer more than €40m this summer.

Manchester United have also put in a bid worth €60m, including add-ons, and it is said to have been accepted by Lille but Liverpool are yet to make such a move.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Reds are yet to put in an official bid for the 18-year-old centre-back this summer.

Liverpool view Yoro as a massive market opportunity to sign a defender of immense talent this summer.

They believe he could be their centre-back for the next ten years but they are yet to table an offer.

Yoro remains adamant about joining Real Madrid but his other suitors are trying to change his mind this summer.

Whether Liverpool will follow Manchester United in putting in an offer remains to be seen.