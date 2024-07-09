Manchester United are planning to redirect the proceeds from the sale of Mason Greenwood to their pursuit of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Erik ten Hag’s side are pressing forward with their attempt to sign Matthijs de Ligt, who has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

However, the Premier League giants are still pushing to sign Branthwaite as they want to bring in two centre-backs this summer.

Manchester United failed with a £45m plus add-ons bid for the defender on Monday but are still in the chase for him.

It has been claimed that the proceeds from the sale of Greenwood would be used to try and get the Everton defender.

Marseille are hoping to reach an agreement with Manchester United after tabling a bid just shy of £25m with a big sell-on clause included.

The French giants are optimistic about getting a deal done but Manchester United would have to agree to get less money up front.

Manchester United are pushing to move on the attacker and redirect the funds to getting their top defensive target in Branthwaite.