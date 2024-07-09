Manchester United have not ruled out signing one more forward after Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League giants have made considerable progress towards signing the Bologna forward in the ongoing transfer window.

Personal terms are in place between the player and Manchester United and the club also have an agreement over agent fees with his representatives.

Manchester United are also prepared to trigger his €40m release clause but are also open to negotiating a fee with Bologna in order to spread out the payment over several instalments.

However, Zirkzee might not be the last forward to join Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that the club have not ruled out the idea of signing another striker.

Manchester United are not against the idea of signing a proper number 9 back-up to Rasmus Hojlund.

However, an addition of another forward after Zirkzee would require funds to be raised from player sales.