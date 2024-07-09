Matthijs de Ligt has made it clear to Bayern Munich that he wants to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

Manchester United failed with another bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite on Monday but their pursuit of De Ligt remains on course.

The Dutchman has given his consent to personal terms on a contract and has already spoken to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have been in talks with Bayern Munich to reach an agreement over a fee for the defender.

According to German daily Bild, De Ligt has told the German giants that he is only interested in a move to Manchester United.

Bayern Munich have been made aware that the Old Trafford move is the one that the defender wants.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been interested in him and De Ligt is prepared to prioritise a move to Manchester United over others.

The Bavarians want €50m to €60 from De Ligt’s sale but Manchester United are trying to negotiate down the price.