Newcastle United believe that a deal to sign West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen is possible in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to the Northern Echo.

The Magpies are pushing to add more teeth to their attack this season and have been considering moves for several targets.

Bowen has been high on their shortlist and Newcastle are interested in getting their hands on the West Ham attacker.

The Hammers are in no mood to sell one of their most important players and that too to a Premier League rival this summer.

However, Newcastle have quiet confidence that a deal to sign Bowen is not out of the realms of reality this summer.

They believe that there is a deal to be done for the winger to snare him from the London Stadium.

The winger is yet to indicate that he wants to leave West Ham where he signed a new seven-year contract last year.

It would take an eye-watering feel to make West Ham think about cashing in on a player who has scored 115 goals in 341 appearances for the club.