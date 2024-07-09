Newcastle United now have the scope to spend a significant amount of money in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to The Northern Echo.

The Magpies faced a desperate situation towards the end of last month due to concerns about landing a 10-point penalty next season for failing to address their PSR issues.

However, they sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh before the deadline on 30th June to get their balance sheets in order and remain within the PSR regulations.

Newcastle are now preparing to improve their squad over the course of the next couple of months and bring in fresh faces.

It has been claimed that Newcastle do have significant money to spend in the ongoing transfer window.

With their PSR issues behind them for the time being, Newcastle are in a position to spend big sums in the market in the coming weeks.

The majority of the funds are expected to be used to bring in a right-side forward in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen is believed to be the player the Magpies are keen to sign this summer.