Nottingham Forest have put in an enquiry about Aston Villa target Jaka Bijol, with the race for the Slovenia international ‘heating up’.

Bijol is on the books at Italian Serie A side Udinese, but could potentially be on the move in the ongoing transfer window.

The centre-back played at Euro 2024 recently for Slovenia, appearing in all his country’s group stage games, including against England, and then in the round of 16 against Portugal.

Bijol has caught the eye, with Aston Villa having asked about his situation at Udinese.

They have now been joined by Nottingham Forest, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, with interest in Bijol ‘heating up’.

Big Serie A clubs are showing interest in the Slovenian too, while Bundesliga sides Stuttgart and Wolfsburg have taken soundings about him.

Bijol, who made almost 100 appearances in Russia for CSKA Moscow, played in 24 games in Serie A last season for Udinese.

The 25-year-old still has another three years to go on his Udinese contract, but the Italian side could be tempted to cash in for the right price.