Fiorentina will require a bid in the region of €30m to change their stance on selling Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur target Michael Kayode.

The 19-year-old right-back is the centre of transfer attention for Premier League outfits Tottenham and Aston Villa this summer.

Ange Postecoglou wants to add a right-back to his squad and Fiorentina’s talented youngster, Kayode, caught the Spurs boss’ attention with his performances last season.

Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also interested in signing Kayode and have been linked with making a bid for his services.

Fiorentina are keen on keeping Kayode, who has a contract until June 2028, at the club.

However, according to the Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) the Serie A outfit could be tempted with a bid worth €30m to sell Kayode this summer.

However, it is still unclear whether Aston Villa and Tottenham will be willing to match Fiorentina’s desired price tag for the youngster.

The Italian Under-21 international started 22 games out of 26 appearances in Serie A last season and racked up two cautions in the process.