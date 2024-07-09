Southampton have reduced their asking price for striker Paul Onuachu, with Trabzonspor continuing to hold talks to sign him.

The 30-year-old showed Abdullah Avci’s team last season what he is capable of and they are trying hard to have his services at their disposal again.

They have been locked in negotiations with Southampton over Onuachu but have so far been unable to reach an agreement with the Premier League club.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish club tabled a €6m bid for the striker which also had a 25 per cent sell-on clause.

Saints while showing their willingness to negotiate, have now lowered their valuation for Onuachu, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

They will sanction a move if Trabzonspor improve their offer to €10m.

For now, negotiations continue between the two clubs and it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached in the coming days.

Onuachu finished last season with 19 goal contributions in 21 Turkish Super Lig matches for Trabzonspor.