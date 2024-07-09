Southampton are making progress in their negotiations with West Ham United for Flynn Downes, according to Sky Sports News.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Southampton on loan last season and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League.

Downes’ performances last season impressed Russell Martin enough that he wants to sign the player on a permanent transfer.

Newly promoted Southampton have opened discussions with West Ham to land the defensive midfielder this summer.

And it has been claimed that Saints are progressing in their negotiations with Julen Lopetegui’s side to find a solution for Downes.

Both parties have yet to agree on a transfer fee and the structure of the deal, but Downes is in favour of the move.

The 25-year-old has joined West Ham in their pre-season camp and will be hoping to see his future sorted out soon.

West Ham are also in negotiations with Southampton for Kyle Walker-Peters and it is suggested that there exists a gap in valuation between the two clubs.