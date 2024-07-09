Southampton have lost out on Liam Delap to Ipswich Town, despite agreeing terms with Manchester City to sign him, according to the Athletic.

The 21-year-old centre forward has come through the Manchester City set-up and spent last season on loan with Hull City, netting eight goals.

Delap has been tipped to move on from Manchester City this summer, with clubs keen to snap him up.

Southampton wanted to land Delap and managed to agree a fee with Manchester City, but he is not going to the south coast.

Instead, Delap has chosen to join Ipswich over Southampton and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Ipswich are paying £15m initially to sign Delap, but the deal could increase by a further £5m if add-ons are activated.

The terms Southampton agreed with Manchester City were similar.

On Wednesday, Delap will undergo medical with Ipswich before he completes his move to Portman Road.