Southampton have their eyes on Danny Ings but have no interest in meeting his current salary at West Ham United, according to talkSPORT.

Ings scored just once in the Premier League last season and is in the final year of his contract at West Ham.

Julen Lopetegui is keen to move him on as he is not part of the new West Ham manager’s plans going forward.

West Ham are open to offers for him and Southampton are believed to be interested in re-signing the former Saints striker this summer.

However, it has been claimed that Southampton have no interest in meeting his current wage expectations.

Ings is on a contract worth £120,000 a week, which is turning out to be a major obstacle in West Ham’s attempts to sell him.

No club have shown the appetite to pay him such figures at this stage of his career and are not willing to play ball.

It remains to be seen whether Ings agrees to lower his wage demands to secure a potential return to Southampton later in the summer.