Tottenham Hotspur will now have until 19th July to trigger Chris Fuhrich’s release clause with VfB Stuttgart as a result of Germany’s Euro 2024 exit.

The 26-year-old saw his stock surge after a successful Bundesliga season with Stuttgart last season where he finished with 15 goal contributions in 34 top-flight appearances, by the way of eight goals and seven assists.

His inclusion in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad for Euro 2024 added to the price of his release clause, which rose to €20m for clubs inside Germany and €23m to €25m for Premier League and Serie A sides.

Bayern Munich have been keen on signing Fuhrich and so have London giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The clubs could have been asked to pay a higher fee for Fuhrich had Germany progressed further in the competition.

However, their failure to do so has extended the validity of Fuhrich’s release clause until 19th July, according to Sky Deutschland.

None of the clubs are yet to make an offer for Fuhrich yet and it remains to be seen whether they do in the coming days.

However, the clause being extended gives club such as Tottenham further time to explore whether they want to trigger the clause.

The winger played just 18 minutes at Euro 2024, with his only appearance coming against Hungary in the group stages.