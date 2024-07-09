French top flight side Toulouse are trying to land former Leeds United talent Max Dean, after snapping up Charlie Cresswell from the Whites.

Cresswell completed a permanent move from Leeds to Toulouse earlier this week for a fee of around £3.8m.

Toulouse are now plotting another signing and the player they have in mind is also someone with a connection with Leeds.

Dean was prolific in the youth ranks at Leeds and scored 16 times for the club’s Under-21s side.

He was taken to MK Dons by former Leeds youth boss Mark Jackson and he remains under contract at the club.

Now the former Leeds youngster is wanted at Toulouse, who have kept a close eye on his development.

According to French outlet LesViolets.com, Dean has been, in the last few hours, in Toulouse to visit the city and look at the club’s facilities.

The deal is not done, but Toulouse hope to convince Dean to follow Cresswell in making the move from France.

A club from Belgium are also courting Dean, with a fee to land him expected to be in the region of €2m.