Watford have submitted a bid to La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid for the signature of 15-goal attacker Carlos Martin.

The Hornets finished 15th in the Championship last season and they are keen on strengthening their side to perform better next season.

Watford have Tom Cleverley at the helm and he has identified positions he wants to improve.

Centre forward is an area Cleverley wants to add a new face to and Atletico Madrid’s Martin is on his wish list.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Watford have acted quickly to submit a bid for the 22-year-old.

The attacker was on loan at CD Mirandes last season and made an impact, chipping in with 15 goals in 40 games and helping the side to survive in the Spanish second tier.

Martin, who came through the Atletico Madrid academy set-up, has two more years left on his contract.

Watford recently signed Rocco Vata from Celtic and all eyes will be on them to see whether the Hornets are able to seal a deal with the Spanish giants for Martin.