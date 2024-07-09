West Bromwich Albion are set to beat League One outfit Barnsley to land former Derby County goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, according to talkSPORT.

Last season, the 28-year-old goalkeeper played a crucial role in helping Derby earn promotion to the Championship.

Derby failed to reach an agreement with Wildsmith over a new contract and the player left the club after the expiration of his deal at the end of June.

Barnsley are keen on landing a goalkeeper this summer and they have had their eyes on free agent Wildsmith.

However, the former Derby star is also gathering interest from the Championship as West Brom are keen on signing him.

Now it has been claimed that Barnsley are set to miss out on Wildsmith as the player is set to join West Brom on a free transfer.

Wildsmith, who has experience playing in the Championship during his time with Sheffield Wednesday, is deemed the right fit by Carlos Corberan for his squad.

West Brom saw their promotion hopes crushed in the playoffs last season and they will be hoping that the addition of last season’s League One golden gloves winner, Wildsmith, will significantly strengthen the goalkeeping department.