Aston Villa would have to pay 30 per cent less than Ipswich Town if they sign Jaden Philogene from Hull City, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Philogene is poised for a step up to the Premier League this summer after shining in the Championship for Hull last term.

Ipswich have agreed a fee of £18m with Hull for the winger, but Aston Villa, his previous club, have held the ability to match the offer.

They have now done so, but if they do sign Philogene, they would end up paying less than Ipswich would.

Due to a 30 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement with Hull, Aston Villa would get Philogene for 30 per cent less.

Villa boss Unai Emery wants Philogene to be part of his squad for next season and is keen to tempt the winger back to Villa Park.

Philogene has been attracted by the project on offer at Portman Road under Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, but whether the Tractor Boys can now win the race is unclear.

The winger scored 12 times in 32 Championship games for Hull over the course of last season and powered their push for a playoff spot.