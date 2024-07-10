Manchester United could be at risk of losing one of their defensive talents as he has rejected a new deal, amidst interest from the MLS, France, Germany and Spain.

Injuries to defenders last season meant that Erik ten Hag had to rely on Red Devils talent Willy Kambwala to play more than he would have expected to.

Kambwala made eight appearances in the Premier League and featured twice in Manchester United’s run to winning the FA Cup last season.

The Frenchman has a year left on his contract and Manchester United are keen to see him sign a new long-term deal.

However, according to German outlet fussball.news, the Frenchman has declined an offer of a new contract from the Red Devils at this stage of the transfer window.

The 19-year-old is closely assessing his options with Manchester United looking to bring in as many as two new centre-backs this summer.

Kambwala has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe and is also wanted in the United States.

Clubs from Germany, France and Spain have their eyes on the young Manchester United defender this summer.