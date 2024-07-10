Lazio have a deal in place with Arsenal for Gunners defender Nuno Tavares, but still need to work out an agreement with his representatives.

Tavares is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans and the Gunners have been keen to move on the left-back in the ongoing transfer window.

Lazio came forward with an offer to sign him and have made steady progress in negotiations to take the defender to the Eternal City.

It has been claimed that the two clubs have thrashed out a deal for Tavares’ potential move to Lazio in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Lazio have agreed to sign the defender on loan with an obligation to buy for a fee of €7m.

With the two clubs now in agreement, Lazio are now looking to progress the negotiations with his agents.

They are yet to thrash out an agreement with his representatives for the transfer to go through.

Tavares will also have to agree on personal terms before Lazio could take the deal over the line to sign him this summer.