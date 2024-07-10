Southampton continue to be in talks to offload one of the players they loaned out last season on a permanent basis this summer and the boss of an interested club has urged patience.

Russell Martin led Saints back to the Premier League last season and he is now reshaping his squad for life back in the top flight.

When Southampton were relegated, several players departed on loan and amongst them was powerful striker Paul Onuachu, who joined Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The Black Sea Storm have been working hard to sign him and their most recent offer is of €6m plus a sell-on clause.

Trabzonspor boss Abdullah Avci has now revealed the club have spoken with Onuachu, who has other admirers in Turkey, and added that the Southampton star has assured them that he wants a return to Trabzonspor.

He stated that the Trabzonspor president is working hard to find an agreement with Southampton and believes that they will have to be a little patient now.

“We spoke to Paul Onuachu three or four days ago; he also wants to be with us”, Avci was quoted as saying by A Spor.

“As of now, I cannot say it [a deal] is done or not; the president is working hard on this issue.

“We will be a little patient.”

Given his exploits in Turkish football, Onuachu has also been linked with Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Southampton’s sister club in Turkey, Goztepe.