Everton are open to holding on to Michael Keane this summer as defensive cover for next season, according to The Athletic.

Keane has entered the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and has been linked with a move away from the club.

He has attracted interest from several clubs over the last 12 months due to his contract situation but no move is imminent at the moment.

Clubs have been put off by the financial package it would take to get him out of Everton given the wages he is earning at the club.

It has been claimed that Everton would be happy to hold on to the player next season as defensive cover.

With Ben Godfrey already gone and Mason Holgate expected to depart the club, Everton are short in numbers in defence.

Keane remains an experienced campaigner and Sean Dyche would not mind keeping him at the club.

However, he has a price and if a club are willing to meet Everton’s demands, the centre-back would be sold.